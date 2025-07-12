Why Isn't Red Sox's Alex Bregman Hustling On Ground Balls? Superstar Explains
Keen observers of the Boston Red Sox's game on Friday night likely noticed that Alex Bregman looked a little different in his return to action.
Bregman made his first appearance for the Red Sox at third base after missing 43 games due to a right quad strain. He went 1-for-4 at the plate, with a double in the seventh inning, but his two groundouts to third base got the most attention.
After his seven-week absence, Bregman was very clearly not running at full speed coming out of the batter's box. He probably wasn't beating out either ball, even though Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero bobbled one momentarily, but he was out by a lot more than one would have expected at first.
Fortuantely, as manager Alex Cora and Bregman both explained after the game, Bregman's jogs up the line are simply part of the plan in the star's return.
“When he hits a groundball, he’s not going to go all-out to first — those are the rules,” Cora said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “If we’re going to do this, it might look bad, but we need him healthy. And we’re going to keep him healthy.”
Ever the fiery competitor, Bregman clearly isn't happy with having to take things less than 100 percent. But as a veteran, he knows he has to be smart rather than putting himself at any risk of further injury.
“It sucks, but it’s something that, the first few weeks especially, just got to be smart out of the box,” Bregman said, per McCaffrey.
“Over the course of the next few weeks, just building up into this is going to be good,” he said. “We’ve got a good plan in place, and just super thankful for our medical staff allowing me to get back like this.”
Bregman means a lot to this team in the dugout, as he showed during his IL stint. But he still means far, far, more when he's crushing baseballs. Whatever he's got to do to make sure he can stay out there is the right course of action.