Red Sox Named One 'Top Landing Spot’ For Projected $210 Million Star Slugger
The Boston Red Sox could use another right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup.
With the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season just a few weeks away from coming to a close, that means there soon will be some intriguing players available for the Red Sox in free agency. Boston's top priority should be adding pitching, but it wouldn't hurt to add a slugger too.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of 10 possible landing spots for Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman and surprisingly had the Red Sox at No. 10.
"Rafael Devers is a heck of a hitter, but Bregman would be a defensive upgrade over him at third base," Rymer said. "He's also the impact righty hitter the Red Sox badly need, with a pull-oriented swing that would fit perfectly at Fenway Park.
"Yet while the Red Sox could hypothetically sign Bregman and move Devers to first base, that would put Triston Casas in an awkward spot. And besides, this team needs pitching more."
Adding Bregman is an interesting idea because of the fact that he could add some right-handed pop in the middle of the lineup. Despite this, the logistics of a move just don't make sense for Boston right now unless it makes a major change.
Landing Bregman would be great, but Boston would have to do a lot of work. Either Masataka Yoshida would have to be moved to open up the designated hitter spot, or the Red Sox would have to do some sort of position change with Devers and Casas. Plus, even in that scenario, a trade would have to be made. He will be extremely expensive with Rymer projecting him to net a deal worth around $210 million.
Bregman would do well at Fenway Park, but a deal isn't happening.
