Why Red Sox Are 'Great Landing Spot' For Pete Alonso, Per Insider
Free agency has nearly arrived, which means anxiety will kick in soon for die-hard Boston Red Sox fans if it hasn't already.
World Series champions are built in the offseason, and the Red Sox's offseasons have been a roller coaster of emotions for the last half-decade. After a few years of frugality in the wake of the Mookie Betts trade, Boston finally surged to the forefront of the offseason drama last winter with the Garrett Crochet deal and the Alex Bregman signing.
Bregman is poised to head right back to free agency this winter when he declines his player option for next season. But there's another player poised to opt out who could turn into a major storyline for the Red Sox when free agency begins.
Red Sox a "terrific fit" for Pete Alonso
New York Mets five-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso made no bones about it after the season -- he's opting out too. Entering his age-31 season, Alonso will be looking for a long-term deal after failing to land one last offseason, and we know the Mets were awfully hesitant to give it to him at the time.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey (who was a Mets beat reporter before moving to cover the Red Sox this summer) wrote a piece suggesting the Sox would be a great fit for Alonso moving forward.
"The Sox know they need power, particularly from the right side, regardless of whether Alex Bregman stays or goes. And they have room for a star at first base/DH," wrote Healey.
"If Alonso leaves, ... Boston would be a great landing spot. His big bat and big personality would be a natural addition to the city, the clubhouse, and the lineup."
If there's one hiccup in the plan, though, Healey suggested that it would be convincing Alonso to move off first base in the long run to help the team's defensive identity.
"Alonso always has been proud of his defense, so any conversation about spending more time at DH — at some point during his next contract — might be tricky," Healey wrote. "The publicly available metrics for 2025 are rough, though he is excellent at scooping low throws, saving teammates from errors."
Yes, the Red Sox have some defensive issues to clean up, but know what they also need? A bat with 40-home run potential (Trevor Story led the team with 25 this year). No one knows where the market price for Alonso will land, but Boston needs to at least kick the tires.
