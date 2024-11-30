Why Red Sox Are 'More Likely' To Sign Orioles Slugger Than Juan Soto, Per Insider
It's undoubtedly exciting that the Boston Red Sox are in on Juan Soto, but they also need some sort of backup plan.
The Red Sox need an outfielder who can hit against left-handed pitching, and Soto certainly fits the bill, given his .966 OPS against lefties this season. But if they can't land, a switch-hitter from another American League East rival might just be the next best thing.
Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles might be the most coveted slugger behind Soto this winter. He mashed 44 home runs this season, in what turned out to be his first All-Star appearance at age 30.
Evidently, one insider believes strongly that Santander is a more likely proposition for the Red Sox than Soto.
On Saturday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic expressed his belief that Santander would be more attainable for the Red Sox than the 26-year-old superstar Soto.
"The Red Sox have been all-in this offseason, kicking the tires on almost every high-end free agent. They seem more committed to the starting pitching side of the market and are playing on Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Roki Sasaki — and I won’t be surprised if they land two of them. I also see them adding a bat, (with Santander) more likely than Soto," Bowden said.
"I think the organization is ready to be decisive and more aggressive in the offseason again. Their farm system is stocked with players who are ready to be promoted or used as trade chips. The Red Sox are the most intriguing team to watch this winter."
Santander had 102 RBI and a 134 OPS+ in addition to all the home runs in 2024. His numbers against lefties could be even better simply by virtue of escaping the formerly cavernous left field of Camden Yards, but he still had a very solid .793 OPS against them in 2024.
If there's are concerns about Santander, they have to do with his on-base percentage and his defense. A .308 OBP is rather low for a premier slugger, and though Santander has a cannon for an arm, his range is extremely limited, likely limiting him to left field at Fenway Park.
Bowden also projected a six-year, $142 million contract for Santander earlier this fall. It's a big price tag to swallow, but the Red Sox have been talking a big game about their free-agent spending to this point. They could have their chance to prove their earnestness by signing Santander.
