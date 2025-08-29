Why Red Sox Demoted No. 3 Prospect Amid Roster Shakeup
In preparation for the Boston Red Sox's Friday night showdown against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they announced a handful of moves.
Of the moves, the one that is going to get the most headlines surely will be the team's announced release of Walker Buehler. But, that's not all the Red Sox did on Friday afternoon.
Boston announced four roster moves, including the optioning of No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia down to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and promoting Nick Sogard in his place to replace him.
The Red Sox made a few different big decisions on Friday
"Selected left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle to the active Major League roster from Triple-A Worcester," the team announced. "He will wear number 70. Released right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler. Recalled infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard from Worcester. Optioned outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia to Worcester."
Garcia recently was promoted to the big league roster after Wilyer Abreu was placed on the Injured List. While this is the case, he has appeared in just five games. Garcia went 1-for-7 in the small sample size, including his first big league base hit on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.
So, why make this decision now? Garcia hasn't gotten everyday at-bats in this small sample size since coming up to Boston. Sogard has played in 17 games at the big league level this year for Boston and is slashing .254/323/.339 with three RBIs, five doubles, and 10 runs scored. Sogard has seen time at first base, second base, shortstop, and third base in that small sample up in the majors this year. In the minors, Sogard also has seen time in right field this year along with the infield positions.
Clearly, the Red Sox are trying to add infield depth with this move. Sogard is a solid bench bat who could fill in at second base and spell Ceddanne Rafaela allowing him to see more time in center field. That part is speculation and it will be interesting to see how the team handles the at-bats. With Sogard, there is a bit more flexibility coming off of the bench. Plus, this is certainly going to be a short-term move. Nathaniel Lowe is currently on the paternity list. When Lowe returns, it wouldn't be shocking to see Sogard go down.
