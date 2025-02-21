Why Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Roman Anthony Was Scratched From Spring Training Opener
Certain things can incite panic in a devoted Major League Baseball fan base, and scratching a top prospect from the lineup is one of them.
When the Boston Red Sox initially released their starting lineup ahead of Friday's spring training opener against Northeastern University, number-one prospect Roman Anthony was batting leadoff. Then, suddenly, he was replaced by recent minor-league signee Trayce Thompson.
Sometimes, the thought when a prospect is scratched is that the youngster was involved in a trade, but Red Sox fans are fairly confident at this point that Anthony isn't going anywhere. That meant everyone was initially thinking he had suffered an injury.
While Anthony's absence is injury-related, it thankfully doesn't appear to be anything serious.
According to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, Anthony was scratched due to elbow soreness resulting from a hit-by-pitch during live at-bats on Thursday. Ian Browne of MLB.com reported that manager Alex Cora said, "He's sore," when asked why the 20-year-old outfielder wasn't available.
Anthony was also pictured shortly after being scratched, appearing to be preparing for a round of batting practice on one of the back fields at the Red Sox's spring training complex.
There's no reason for the Red Sox to force the issue, especially because they're competing against a college team on Friday. There are still 34 days until the Red Sox's season opener, which should provide plenty of time to evaluate Anthony.
That evaluation is important not only to get the youngster the reps he needs to get ready for a pivotal season, but to decide whether he should appear on the Opening Day roster.
Ideally, Anthony will be right back on the lineup card when Boston plays the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
