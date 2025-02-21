Red Sox's Rafael Devers Predicted To Accept 3B Demotion By Rival Executive
The Boston Red Sox have just over a month left to work out their third base debacle.
Three-time All-Star Rafael Devers caused a stir on Monday when he bristled at the notion of giving up the hot corner to free-agent acquisition Alex Bregman. The latter is a 2024 Gold Glover and the former widely considered to be one of the worst defenders at his position, but there's pride on the line, as well as trust.
Once promised he would be the third baseman for several more years when he signed a $313.5 million contract extension, Devers seems to be upset at the notion of the Red Sox going back on their word, even if there was different front office leadership in place when the extension was inked in 2023.
Will Devers eventually relent, accepting a swap to designated hitter and saving Red Sox fans from the nightmare scenario of their superstar asking for a trade? Talent evaluators from rival clubs seemed to think so.
Here are some excerpts from a piece written by ESPN's Buster Olney, published Thursday:
"As some rival staffers watched Devers draw a line in the sand in recent days and say third base is his, and that he won't serve as a designated hitter, the broad consensus was: Yes, he will eventually move. Because at heart, he's an easy-going guy," Olney wrote.
"He's like a lot of us -- he likes to be liked," one evaluator said, per Olney. "He's going to hang around with Bregman and his other teammates and he's going to see how good the team could be, and he'll say yes."
That's the important point to focus on--the Red Sox can be a fabulous baseball team this season, potentially with or without Devers at third base. But successful teams need everyone bought in. Bregman knows that firsthand from his championships with the Houston Astros.
Devers isn't in the wrong for wanting to fight for his position. But if it helps the team to put Bregman at third so Boston can get slot prospect Kristian Campbell at second base, the Red Sox will need Devers to put personal glory aside in pursuit of a World Series.
More MLB: Newest Red Sox Starter Projected To Get $115 Million; Will Boston Lock Him Down?