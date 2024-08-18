Why This 'Biggest Red Flag' Could Keep Red Sox Out Of MLB Playoffs
The Boston Red Sox are in an all-out sprint towards October. Every game these days swings their playoff odds dramatically depending on whether it's a win or a loss.
Entering play Sunday, the Red Sox trailed the Kansas City Royals by 2.5 games for the American League's final Wild Card spot. Having defeated the Royals four to two in the season series, Boston would make it to October if the two teams tied. But there's still a hill to climb.
Mired in the middle of their toughest 10-game stretch of the season, the Red Sox have shown grit by winning four of their six games this week.
But they've also shown their ugly side, which has the potential to be their Achilles Heel down the stretch. And one baseball writer believes their weaknesses can be boiled down to a simple statement about a certain position group.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report said that the number-one red flag for the Red Sox at the moment is that the team's pitching has "really gone south."
"Boston hurlers rank last in MLB with a 6.14 ERA since the All-Star break, for which it hasn't helped that they've served up 12 more home runs than any other staff," Rymer said. "If this team misses the playoffs, there's your culprit."
The home run ball has been an outlier for the Red Sox recently, costing them games on many occasions. Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers was a memorable example, in which Josh Winckowski allowed a game-tying three-run blast and Zack Kelly let up the game-winning two-run shot in extras.
Boston has allowed an astonishing 56 home runs since the All-Star break in just 27 games. For comparison, they allowed 96 home runs in 95 games before the break, meaning their home run rate has virtually doubled.
A few pitchers can be singled out as culprits. Kutter Crawford is tied for the MLB lead in home runs allowed with 27, including 13 in the second half. Nick Pivetta's 1.9 HR/9 is among the highest in baseball/ And trade acquisition Luis García has allowed four in just 11.2 innings pitched with Boston.
At some point, one would think there's an element of randomness to allowing home runs that could eventually swing back in the Red Sox's favor. But if that's the case, they certainly can't afford to wait long for their luck to change.
It would certainly behoove the Red Sox, by chance or by choice, to stop leaving pitches over the heart of the plate. Their postseason lives depend on it.
