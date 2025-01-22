Will Dustin Pedroia Make Hall Of Fame? Updated Look After Red Sox Star Missed Out
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced the next class of Hall of Famers on Tuesday and unfortunately former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia didn't make the cut.
To make the Hall of Fame, a player needs to garner at least 75 percent of the vote from Baseball Writers' Association of America writers. This is a tall task and the only people who made the cut this year are Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, and Billy Wagner.
A player has 10 years on the ballot but if they get under five percent of the vote they are removed from the next ballot. Pedroia was in his first year of eligibility and garnered Dustin Pedroia: 47 votes which was good for 11.9 percent of the overall vote. It's obviously not where he wants to be, but it is a solid start.
He will at least be on the ballot next year and can continue to make his case. If Pedroia is looking for any hope on whether he will eventually make it to the Hall of Fame, he should look no further than Wagner. He had just 10.2 percent of the vote in his second attempt on the ballot before making jumps, as shared by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.
One trend that seems to play out is each year a player gets more and more votes and some eventually get over the threshold. It took Wagner 10 years to make the cut but all that matters is he eventually did. Larry Walker is another guy Pedroia should keep in mind. He had 20.3 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot and even lost some ground over the years but got in on his 10th ballot.
Pedroia is a tough case because injuries ended his career prematurely, but it wouldn't be too big of a shock to see him get in one day. It may just take a few years.
