Will Red Sox Trade Star At Deadline? Boston Insider Makes Bold Prediction
The Boston Red Sox have been in trade rumors since before the 2024 Major League Baseball season even kicked off.
Boston entered the season with low expectations and there were rumblings that the club could end up trading star closer Kenley Jansen. It seemed like a deal was possible dating back to Spring Training, but the Red Sox ultimately ended up hanging on to him.
Keeping Jansen turned out to be a fantastic decision in the first half of the season. Jansen appeared in 32 games in the first half for Boston and logged a 2.16 ERA and 38-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 1/3 innings pitched. He also logged 19 saves for Boston.
Some have wondered if he would get moved at the trade deadline, but MassLive.com's Christopher Smith predicted that Boston will hold on to him again.
"Kenley Jansen is the one veteran who the Red Sox might consider trading even if they are in buy-mode," Smith said. "Trade speculation involving Jansen, a pending free agent, dates back to the offseason. He again was mentioned in a trade rumor from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on May 26.
"But the Red Sox were a .500 team (26-26) when Nightengale published his report. They now are 53-42. It would be extremely difficult to justify trading one of the game’s top closers even if the return would address an area of weakness on the current roster. Jansen didn’t make the All-Star team but he’s putting together his best season since 2021 with a 2.16 ERA in 32 outings (33 ⅓ innings)."
It would be tough at this point to see Jansen get traded. He was mentioned in trade rumors as recently as over the last few weeks, but Boston is competing for a playoff spot and shouldn't trade one of its best hurlers as Smith noted.
