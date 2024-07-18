Red Sox Could Look To 'Huge Trade Chip' To Bolster Starting Rotation
How will the Boston Red Sox handle the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
Well, we won't have to wait much longer to find out. The Red Sox ended the first half of the season on a high note. Boston took two games against the Kansas City Royals to help them out in the American League Wild Card race and now is in a prime position with the deadline approaching.
The Red Sox have been great recently but still have a few clear needs with another starting pitcher being the biggest one. There will be plenty of options for the Red Sox and one who makes a lot of sense is Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty.
The 28-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career to this point and he was mentioned as a trade target to watch by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The 28-year-old may be on his way to his second straight Deadline deal, having been sent from St. Louis to Baltimore last August," Feinsand said. "Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers after his subpar 2023, but he’s bounced back in a big way this season, posting a 3.13 ERA over 95 innings (16 starts) prior to the break. In a market largely desperate for rotation help, Flaherty could be a huge trade chip for Detroit."
Boston was linked to Flaherty in free agency last offseason but didn't get a deal done. Now could be the time to bring him in to give the rotation some much-needed breathing room down the stretch.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Slugger, Two-Time All-Star Called Possible Reunion Candidate