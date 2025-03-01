Will Roman Anthony Make Red Sox? Boston Insider Shares Prediction
The Boston Red Sox have arguably the best prospect in baseball.
Roman Anthony is just 20 years old and is considered to be among the top prospects in baseball if not the very best.
He’s been great so far in Spring Training. He’s appeared in five games and is slashing .333/.500/.417 with four base hits, one double, four RBIs, and three walks. There's a lot to like about this guy -- although some in the Boston media have made some ridiculous claims about him recently.
He’s had an extended opportunity with Wilyer Abreu out. Will he make the Opening Day roster? MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo predicted that he will just miss out.
"Outfielders (4): RF Wilyer Abreu, CF Ceddanne Rafaela, LF Jarren Duran, OF Rob Refsnyder," Cotillo said. "Injured List: OF/DH Masataka Yoshida. Outside Looking In: OF Roman Anthony, OF Trayce Thompson. Analysis: Because of his ability to play second, Campbell appears to be the most likely of the “Big Three” prospect trio to make the team out of camp. Anthony, though, has a path, too.
"There’s a chance Anthony cracks the team based on merit but the biggest thing working against him is the glut of solid outfield options with recent major league success. For now, from left-to-right, Duran, Rafaela and Abreu project as the starting three. Abreu was just cleared for baseball activities Friday but still thinks he’ll be ready to go in Texas. If not, Anthony could face a clearer path."
He’s still very young. He’s going to get his shot whether it’s Opening Day or another time in 2025. Anthony is on the doorstep of making his big league debut. If he can continue to play at this level, he may make it difficult for the Red Sox to not give him a chance as fast as possible.
