Yankees Could 'Part Ways' With Superstar Opening Door For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox need to be active this winter.
Boston has had an inconsistent 2024 Major League Baseball campaign but has shown that the future is bright. The Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in baseball and plenty of young talent at the big league level.
There's a lot to like about the Red Sox heading into the 2025 campaign. If Boston could add one or two big pieces this winter, there is no reason to believe that it could be back in the playoffs next season.
Boston needs a top-tier pitcher and a power bat in the middle of the lineup. That combination of additions could put the Red Sox into playoff contention. If someone the team's top prospects could contribute at the big league level as well, maybe they even could contend next year.
One player who surprisingly could be available and would be a very intriguing target for the Red Sox is New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner has the option of opting out of his deal with New York. The Yankees could nullify the decision by tacking on an extra year at the end of his deal.
While this is the case, Bleacher Reports Joel Reuter suggested that the two sides could "part ways" due to New York's upcoming pursuit of re-signing Juan Soto.
"There are some unique moving parts to Gerrit Cole's current contract with the Yankees," Reuter said. "The 2023 AL Cy Young winner can opt out of the final four years and $144 million of his current deal this winter, but the Yankees also have the power to void his opt-out by tacking an additional year at $36 million to the end of his deal...
"Injuries have limited him to 15 starts and 79.1 innings this year, and his numbers across the board are off the pace of his Cy Young campaign. The stars might be lining up for the two sides to part ways this winter, especially if the Yankees are going to give Juan Soto a dump truck full of money."
If Cole somehow does become available, he should be the Red Sox's top target. There has been some bad blood between him and Boston, but he is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Plus, it would hurt New York if the Red Sox could land him.
