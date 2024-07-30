Yankees Cut Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Acquired In Mookie Betts Trade
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is going to play overseas.
Former Red Sox top prospect Jeter Downs joined the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 campaign and has spent the entire season to this point in the minor leagues. Downs showed promise in the minors this season and appeared in 69 games and slashed .264/.360/.498 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
While this is the case, he was released by New York on Tuesday to sign with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan, according to the club.
"On Monday, the Yankees released (Infielder) Jeter Downs. Downs has signed with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan," the Yankees announced.
Downs is just 26 years old and has been a highly-regarded prospect. When the Red Sox sent superstar Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers Downs actually was the top prospect involved in the deal that also brought Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong to Boston.
The 26-year-old hasn't gotten much of an opportunity at the big league level yet. He appeared in 14 games with the Red Sox in 2022 and six games with the Washington Nationals in 2023. Things haven't necessarily worked out with him yet, but he still is young. There have been plenty of players who have gone overseas and then returned in a much better position.
Maybe Downs will be the next player to do so. Former top prospect Erick Fedde struggled in the big leagues and then played in South Korea last year and has looked completely transformed this year. Hopefully, Downs can do the same in Japan.
