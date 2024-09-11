Yankees Cy Young Winner Gives Two-Word Confession About Red Sox Slugger
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will square off for the final time this season this weekend, but the mind games have already begun.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has had some memorable battles with the Red Sox through the years, both in the regular season and playoffs. He took the loss in Game 2 of the 2018 American League Championship Series, then again in the 2021 AL Wild Card game.
So needless to say, there's history between the pitcher and his Boston foes, and the Red Sox have often gotten the upper hand. And there's one lefty slugger in particular that has given Cole fits.
Tuesday was Latin American Heritage Day at Yankee Stadium, and Cole was asked which Latin ballplayer had given him the most trouble in their matchups through the years. Per SNY, Cole didn't hesitate, plainly stating the two-word answer.
"Rafael Devers," Cole said, giving a wry smile to the media members in attendance.
Devers has owned Cole since coming up as a rookie, with a .333 batting average and .974 slugging percentage in 39 at-bats against the Yankees ace. Most importantly, Devers has clubbed eight home runs against Cole, double the amount the righty has allowed to any other big-league hitter.
The trend continued this season on Jul. 6, when Cole faced the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Devers roped an RBI single off the defending Cy Young winner for his 1,000th career RBI, then launched a mammoth home run to right center field, taking a moment to stare at his blast to Cole's dismay.
The Yankees have not yet named their starters for this weekend's series, but Devers and Cole will still square off one last time this season, either on Friday or Saturday. Cole last pitched Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, taking a 2-1 loss despite not allowing an earned run.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, are on their last gasp, and this weekend could be the death blow to their season if they don't come up big against their arch-rivals. For Boston to keep its fleeting playoff hopes alive, Devers might need another big moment or two against his fabled nemesis.
