Yankees 'Inquired' About Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite, 2-Time World Series Champion
Could a player that Boston Red Sox fans once loved join forces with the enemy in 2025?
During the 2021 season, Kiké Hernández was well-liked by all of Red Sox Nation, leading the charge as the leadoff hitter/center fielder and going bonkers in the batter's box in October. He was asked to become the full-time shortstop in 2023 and ended up having a brutal half-season, but those original Boston memories will always be good ones.
Now, Hernández is back on the open market, having won his second World Series in five years in his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And the veteran utility man is drawing interest from the last team his Boston fan club would ever want to see him join.
According to a report from Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, the New York Yankees have been in contact with Hernández's camp this winter, presumably to help fill a utility infield role in the absence of former second baseman Gleyber Torres.
"A source said the Yankees have inquired on Hernandez, whom they also asked about last winter," wrote Sanchez.
"The 33-year-old utilityman is an October legend who stepped up his game again in helping the Dodgers win the World Series, but who has been ordinary recently in the regular season, owning a .643 OPS from 2022-24."
As Sanchez alludes to, Hernández has continued to rake in the playoffs even as his production has tailed off in the regular season. He had an .808 OPS in 14 postseason games this past season, including two home runs, and now owns an .874 career playoff OPS in 86 games.
The Red Sox got a taste of Hernández's revenge in 2024 when he tied the game in both the ninth and tenth innings in a matchup at Dodger Stadium in late July. Having to face him for 13 matchups per year could prove costly.
