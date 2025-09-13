Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends 'Bullying' Red Sox Message Amid Showdown
In arguably their biggest game of the year so far, the Boston Red Sox completely laid an egg.
In a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday night, the Red Sox racked up all of two hits and made three errors on defense. It was a sloppy, uninspired performance that was made all the worse by the fact that the Yankees kept opening the door to let them back in the game.
Every other team in the American League playoff picture won, and the Red Sox's hopes of not only taking the top wild card spot but making the playoffs at all took a serious hit. Plus, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a bit of salt to rub in the wound.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. on facing Boston
After the game, Chisholm (who went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases) had a simple message about beating the Red Sox, which the Yankees have finally managed to do twice in a row this season -- make them beat themselves.
“Those are the guys that you gotta keep on kind of bullying. Like bullying them into making bad plays and bullying them into rushing throws, rushing on the field,” Chisholm said, per Matt Vautour of MassLive.com. “Getting their eyes up on you instead of trying to feel the ball and they make a little error.”
Of course, there's some irony in what Chisholm said, given that A) he got caught stealing third to extinguish a rally in the second inning, B) he made a throwing error in the sixth that put a runner in scoring position, and C) he made a scene about calling for a review when being thrown out at home plate, just for the call to stand.
But the Yankees got the last laughon the night, and Chisholm's overall point about the team's sloppy defense has held true throughout the year, even if there are moments of brilliance mixed in. Boston has 108 errors on the season -- five more than the second-worst team in the sport, the awful Colorado Rockies.
It was the Red Sox who were bullying the Yankees in the first three series between the two rivals this season. Now would be a very inopportune time for that script to flip.
More MLB: Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu Admits Frustration With Slow Injury Recovery