Inside The Red Sox

Yankees Signing Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Last-Second Decision

The Yankees are bringing the former Red Sox hurler to town

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees are taking a chance on a former Boston Red Sox pitcher.

Boston reunited with veteran reliever Adam Ottavino this offseason on a minor league deal and he had an opt-out ahead of Opening Day. He didn't have the spring he wanted to have and Boston informed him that he wasn't going to be on the active roster. He used his opt-out and has been available since.

He landed a new opportunity on Tuesday, though. The New York Yankees announced that they are bringing Ottavino in on a big league deal, per the team.

"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Signed RHP Adam Ottavino to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster. Transferred RHP JT Brubaker to the 60-day injured list. Placed RHP Devin Williams on the paternity list."

Ottavino is familiar with the Yankees, to say the least. He spent the 2019 and 2020 campaigns with the Yankees before joining the Red Sox for the 2021 campaign. Since then, he was with the New York Mets.

The righty is a solid veteran relief option with a career 3.49 ERA in 724 total appearances throughout his career to this point. Boston faced off against Ottavino plenty of times as a member of the Yankees in 2019 and 2020. It sounds like they will do so once again after they opted to not put him on the big league roster.

More MLB: Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Ranks Surprisingly High In Boston History

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News