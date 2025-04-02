Yankees Signing Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Last-Second Decision
The New York Yankees are taking a chance on a former Boston Red Sox pitcher.
Boston reunited with veteran reliever Adam Ottavino this offseason on a minor league deal and he had an opt-out ahead of Opening Day. He didn't have the spring he wanted to have and Boston informed him that he wasn't going to be on the active roster. He used his opt-out and has been available since.
He landed a new opportunity on Tuesday, though. The New York Yankees announced that they are bringing Ottavino in on a big league deal, per the team.
"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Signed RHP Adam Ottavino to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster. Transferred RHP JT Brubaker to the 60-day injured list. Placed RHP Devin Williams on the paternity list."
Ottavino is familiar with the Yankees, to say the least. He spent the 2019 and 2020 campaigns with the Yankees before joining the Red Sox for the 2021 campaign. Since then, he was with the New York Mets.
The righty is a solid veteran relief option with a career 3.49 ERA in 724 total appearances throughout his career to this point. Boston faced off against Ottavino plenty of times as a member of the Yankees in 2019 and 2020. It sounds like they will do so once again after they opted to not put him on the big league roster.
More MLB: Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Ranks Surprisingly High In Boston History