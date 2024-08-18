Yankees Superstar Will Land Historic Deal; Could Red Sox Join Sweepstakes?
The Boston Red Sox aren't too far away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League.
Boston has overachieved so far in 2024. There weren't many people who expected the Red Sox to be in contention for a playoff spot and yet here we are. Boston is eight games above .500 and is just 2 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final American League Wild Card spot.
There's a lot to like about this Red Sox team. They are young and hungry and will get even better as the club's top prospects make the jump to the big leagues. It wouldn't hurt to add another superstar to the middle of the lineup too.
The 2024 season will end over the next few months and then free agency will be here and the top player certainly will be superstar slugger Juan Soto. Soto currently calls the New York Yankees home, but that could change if a club offers enough money.
Soto is expected to land a historic contract and the New York Post's Jon Heyman polled executives with the average expected contract for the slugger to be just over $520 million.
"Thirteen experts polled by The Post predict, on average, that Yankees slugging superstar Juan Soto will land a record $520.09 million contract," Heyman said. "Expert predictions (agents not connected to Soto’s rep, BorasCorp) range from '(Mike) Trout’s contract' ($426M) to $600M."
Boston has stayed away from massive contracts recently, but Soto would be worth it. He is just 25 years old and already is considered by many to be a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Soto is one of the best players in baseball and every team should be in the market for someone like him.
