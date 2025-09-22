Red Sox Surging Hurler Hasn't Allowed Earned Run In A Month
The Boston Red Sox have six games left before a hopeful return to the postseason.
If the season were to end today, the Red Sox would be back in the playoffs. But, it doesn't end today. There are six more games for Boston to get through and some stiff competition for the American League Wild Card spots. Right now, the New York Yankees have the No. 1 spot followed by Boston at No. 2. The Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros are tied for No. 3 right now.
One thing that has helped the Red Sox get to this position has been the bullpen. Like every team, the Red Sox could use even more firepower down the stretch. But, the Red Sox have the second-best overall bullpen ERA at 3.47. This is the best mark in the American League. The San Diego Padres have the best spot overall at 3.08.
The Boston Red Sox have gotten a great season from Garrett Whitlock
Aroldis Chapman has gotten most of the headlines, and rightfully so. He's having a historic season. But, he's not the only member of the Red Sox's bullpen having a great year. The same can be said about Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock has been phenomenal. He has a 2.31 ERA in 60 total appearances for the Red Sox. On top of this, he hasn't allowed an earned run in over one month. The last time Whitlock allowed an earned run was on August 17th against the Miami Marlins.
Since then, Whitlock has appeared in 12 games and has a 0.00 ERA -- although two unearned runs did score -- to go along with a 17-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
It's hard not to be happy for Whitlock's bounce-back campaign. He only pitched in four games last year. He looked good as a starter, but but missed the vast majority of the season. The year before in 2023, the Red Sox moved him around as well between the rotation and bullpen and he had a 5.15 ERA in 22 total appearances, including 10 starts.
When Whitlock has been just a reliever, he has been phenomenal. As a rookie, he had a 1.96 ERA in 46 outings. Injuries and inconsisnt play have impacted him when moving around. This is the first season since 2021 he has only been a reliever and he's been great again.
More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Bregman Has Clear Message After Red Sox Loss