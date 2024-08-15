Red Sox Climb In Latest MLB Farm System Rankings, But Are They Top Five?
The Boston Red Sox have a lot to play for still in 2024, but the future may be even more promising.
For a half-decade now, the Red Sox have been slowly and steadily building a formidable farm system. Star prospects like Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel have made their mark in the minors and are knocking on the door of making the big-league roster in 2025.
After years of depleting the farm system throughout the decade of the 2010s, Boston now boasts one of the more impressive collections of minor league talent among all 30 Major League Baseball clubs. And now, the prospect evaluation industry is beginning to take notice.
Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline ranked the Red Sox seventh in their recently updated farm system rankings of all 30 big-league teams.
"Few teams have a better trio of prospects than the Red Sox with Mayer, Anthony and Teel, all of whom are knocking on the door to the Majors in Triple-A," the authors said.
MLB Pipeline currently ranks Mayer, a shortstop, as the fifth-best prospect in all of baseball. Anthony, an outfielder, came in 14th, while Teel, a catcher, clocked in at 27th.
Beyond the aforementioned "Big Three," the Red Sox also had two other prospects listed in MLB Pipeline's latest Top 100, released earlier this week. 2024 first-round pick Braden Montgomery was ranked 59th, while 2023 fourth-rounder Kristian Campbell was 80th.
Though there is a notable lack of pitching in the Red Sox's system, the talent down on the farm will have a big impact in Boston sooner rather than later. With the "Big Three" now knocking on the door in Triple-A, it appears likely the 2025 Red Sox will have some new faces of the franchise.
