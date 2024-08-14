Red Sox Farm System Boasts Five Entries On Updated Top 100 Prospects List
The Boston Red Sox are chasing a playoff berth in the second half of the 2024 season. And if their highly-regarded farm system is any indication, they'll be chasing several more in the years to come.
Though fans have been frustrated with the big-league team's results on the field for the past five years, the Red Sox have been stockpiling young talent, which is steadily progressing toward the big leagues.
Now, that collection of talent is also garnering recognition from top prospect evaluators.
In MLB Pipeline's updated Top 100 prospects list, released Tuesday, the Red Sox have five entries, including shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 5), outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 14), catcher Kyle Teel (No. 27), outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 59), and infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell (No. 80).
It's a badge of honor for the Red Sox to have such a deep crop of prospects in the Top 100 rankings. Only two teams, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, had more than five players included on the list.
Mayer, 21, Anthony, 20, and Teel, 22, nicknamed the "Big Three" by some Red Sox fans, have spent the entire season as teammates, including their Sunday call-up to Triple-A Worcester. Anthony and Teel debuted on Tuesday night, with the former collecting hits in each of his first three at-bats.
Montgomery, 21, has yet to debut in the minor leagues while still recovering from a season-ending ankle fracture he suffered while playing for Texas A&M. The 12th overall pick in the draft this July, Montgomery is a switch-hitting outfielder with a power bat and cannon arm.
Campbell, 22, is the biggest riser of the group. The 2023 fourth-round pick has broken out at the plate this season, blasting 15 home runs and putting up a 1.029 OPS between High-A and Double-A. That offensive production will get him to Fenway Park sooner rather than later if he keeps it up.
With a young core of position players already thriving in Boston, having so many talented hitters still waiting to debut is a major bonus. The future, at least in the lineup, looks very bright.
