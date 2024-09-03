Red Sox Land Six Prospects, Including Two New Faces, In Latest Top 100 Rankings
If Boston Red Sox fans are feeling glum on Tuesday due to their team's diminished postseason chances, at least there's hope for the future.
The Red Sox have steadily built an exciting farm system over the last few seasons, especially when it comes to young position players. With many of those prospects approaching their Major League Baseball debuts, there's a lot of promise for Boston to have a deep lineup in years to come.
In 2024, the Red Sox have garnered lots of recognition when it comes to the farm system, including higher numbers of individuals on prospect lists and improved overall system rankings than in years past. On Tuesday, that trend continued.
Baseball America released its latest Top 100 prospect rankings, its last update of the 2024 season. And fortunately for Red Sox fans, Boston made out quite well for itself.
First, there's the number. Six Red Sox farmhands made it into the Top 100, which is a major improvement compared to the two-to-four they have typically had over the past few seasons. Plus, there were two new prospects to Baseball America's list.
The headliner was outfielder Roman Anthony coming in at No. 2 overall, behind only Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.
A 20-year-old outfielder with remarkable plate discipline and bat speed, Anthony has dominated at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season and could be on track to debut in Boston by early 2025.
Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, infielder Kristian Campbell, and catcher Kyle Teel ranked No. 11, 25, and 26 respectively. Campbell is the big riser of the group, having jumped two levels this season and crushed the baseball all the while.
Mayer is currently recovering from a season-ending lumbar strain, while Teel is adjusting to Triple-A pitching after struggling mightily against lefties in his first two weeks.
The new Red Sox to the party were No. 61 Braden Montgomery, a first-round pick as an outfielder out of Texas A&M, and No. 94 Franklin Arias, an 18-year-old shortstop Venezuelan shortstop who was part of the Red Sox's Dominican Summer League championship squad this season.
Montgomery is known for his power and cannon arm in right field, while Arias is a standout defender who has a beautiful swing and a chance to add pop.
With so much talent progressing towards Boston, even if the talent is imbalanced towards the position players, there are brighter days ahead at Fenway Park. That can at least provide some solace as September
