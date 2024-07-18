Red Sox Plan To Develop 2024 Draft Pick As Two-Way Player In Shohei Ohtani Mold
Could the Boston Red Sox have the next two-way sensation on their hands? The organization made arguably the most intriguing pick of the entire process on Day 2 of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.
Babe Ruth, Shohei Ohtani.. Conrad Cason? Boston selected Cason -- a shortstop/right-handed pitcher from Greater Atlanta Christian High School with pick No. 237 on Monday. The 17-year-old has as much potential as anyone in the draft and the Red Sox do not plan to cap him by pushing him into one direction.
“Our group was actually a little bit split on it. We had some guys that liked him better as a pitcher and other guys that liked him better as a hitter,” Red Sox amateur scouting director Devin Pearson told MassLive's Chris Cotillo. “On both sides, you have an elite athlete who can throw 100 mph and hit balls very far. We will take that bet and see where he best fits but we’re going to develop him as a two-way player.”
The reigning Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year was spectacular in both roles and will have a chance to develop into a two-way sensation for as long as he continues to thrive in both roles.
Cason went 7-1 with a 0.48 ERA, 99 strikeouts and a .085 batting average against in 43 2/3 innings last season. He also hit .364 with three home runs, 28 RBIs a .519 on-base percentage and 16 stolen bases.
The budding star was a Mississippi State commit and expected to join the college ranks if not taken in the top couple of rounds but Boston seemingly is confident they can sign him. Pearson said as much and organizations do not make these selections without prior conversations with Cason's representation. It's clear the Red Sox will have to make some under-slot signings elsewhere to afford Cason.
