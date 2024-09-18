Red Sox Rising Star Prospect Likely To Be Shut Down, Ending Brilliant 2024 Campaign
An incredible breakout season in the Boston Red Sox's farm system may have reached its end.
Infielder Kristian Campbell was the revelation of the year in the Boston system, and maybe in all of Minor League Baseball. He earned two promotions, led all qualified prospects in OPS, and was named Prospect of the Year by The Athletic's Keith Law on Tuesday.
Campbell started the year in High-A, and is finishing it in Triple-A, where he got off to a torrid start since his call-up in late August. There were even whispers that a big-league promotion could be a small possibility. Now, though, the circumstances have changed.
On Sept. 11, Campbell left the Worcester Red Sox's game early with a lat strain. A week later, he was placed on the 7-day injured list. And with Worcester's season rapidly drawing to a close, it appears likely Campbell has played his last game of the 2024 season.
"I think the most important thing for him right now is to go into the offseason fully healthy so he can train this winter," Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham said, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. ""I think we need to be smart here. We're going to make sure we're thinking about the longer term and bigger picture versus the shorter term."
"We're going to obviously trust our group and our staff and Kristian to see how he feels and go from there, but I would not be surprised if we end up taking the decision out of his hands and making sure that he's healthy going into the offseason."
Campbell's season deserves one final curtain call. The 22-year-old slashed .330/.439/.558 all while while playing 20 or more innings at second base, shortstop, and center field. Not bad value for the fourth-round pick the Red Sox got as compensation for losing Xander Bogaerts in free agency.
Fortunately, Campbell's injury seems minor enough that it shouldn't linger long into the offseason, if at all. That's what matters to the Red Sox right now.
Campbell has played himself into the conversation to be the big-league starter at second base next season, and the Red Sox must do everything they can to give him the best opportunity to compete.
More MLB: Red Sox Called 'A Team To Watch' For Projected $255 Million Ace By Insider