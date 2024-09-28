Red Sox Surprise Superstar Prospect 'Hopeful' He Can Make Opening Day Roster
At the end of another disappointing season, the Boston Red Sox must quickly turn the page to 2025, and that means roster decisions are already percolating in the offices at Fenway Park.
A significant source of hope around Red Sox Nation is the burgeoning group of top prospects drawing closer to their major-league debuts. Some of those prospects have been household names to diehard fans for a long time, but one burst onto the scene unexpectedly this year.
Kristian Campbell came out of nowhere in 2024, blitzing his way through three levels while winning both Eastern League Most Valuable Player and MLB.com's Minor League Hitter of the Year. The fourth-round pick the Red Sox got as compensation for losing Xander Bogaerts has blossomed into a superstar in the prospect world.
Speaking on Baseball America's HotSheet, Campbell made his offseason goal crystal clear. He wants to be in uniform when the Red Sox open their 2025 season in Arlington against the Texas Rangers.
"This offseason, I'm gonna just continue to put in the work, listen to my coaches and staff, and work on things I need to work on so hopefully I can be on the Opening Day roster after Spring Training," Campbell said.
If 2024 minor-league stats are any indication, Campbell will be ready for the majors whenever he's called upon. His .997 OPS was the highest of any hitter in the minors with at least 500 plate appearances, and his ability to produce power at all three levels he reached is a great sign that the pop will carry over to Fenway.
Of Campbell's 20 home runs this season, eight came in High-A, eight in Double-A, and four came in his 19-game stint in Triple-A.
Second base is a clear position of need for the Red Sox, and Campbell's main competition (Vaughn Grissom and Enmanuel Valdez) has yet to start consistently producing at the big-league level. If you hit, you don't sit, and Campbell may be the most likely second-base option to produce at the plate.
As long as Campbell's lat issue quickly subsides, there's no limit to the improvements he could make this offseason. At 6-foot-3, 191 pounds, he could even fill out a bit more and produce even more consistent power in 2025.
Given all the other factors that go into the decision, it's way too early to predict whether Campbell will make the Opening Day roster. But given the rate at which the 22-year-old has been improving, it also wouldn't be a surprise for the debate to be over and the job to be his by the end of camp.
