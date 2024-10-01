Surprise Red Sox Rising Star Outfielder Makes Prestigious 'All-Prospect Team'
Sometimes, it feels like more good news comes out about the Boston Red Sox's farm system than the big-league club itself.
It was a banner year for Red Sox prospects, many of whom advanced toward the brink of major-league promotions. The Red Sox farm system is regarded as one of the best in the league right now, particularly when it comes to minor-league hitters.
On Monday evening, the Red Sox earned one more farm system honor before the season ended for good. MLB Pipeline prospect evaluators Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Sam Dykstra named three Red Sox farmhands to their All-Minor League Baseball Prospects First Team.
Two of the Red Sox's inclusions were no surprise--MiLB Hitting Prospect of the Year Kristian Campbell and No. 1 overall prospect Roman Anthony. But the third, 21-year-old outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, was a pleasant surprise.
"Garcia began the season unranked on our Red Sox Top 30 and finished it as one of the most productive hitters in the Minors," the authors said. "He hit balls harder than ever and did a better job of launching them in the air in 2024, setting career highs in almost every category and pacing Boston farmhands with 23 homers -- more than double the 11 he totaled in his first three years as a pro."
In 107 games, Garcia managed to jump from Low-A all the way to Double-A thanks to his consistency and loud contact at the plate. He managed a .286/.356/.536 slash line with 24 doubles, five triples, and 23 home runs.
A 2019 international signing from Venezuela, Garcia wasn't able to debut above rookie ball until 2023. He was fairly mediocre in Low-A a season ago, but exploded onto the scene this year. One more season like 2024 would have Garcia in legitimate top prospect territory.
Of course, top prospects are never sure things, but Garcia's potential seems limitless. His arrow is pointing up, and even in a crowded Red Sox outfield picture, Garcia looks like a candidate for big-league promotion in the not-so-distant future.
