Here's How Much Xander Bogaerts Reportedly Will Make In Free Agency

Xander Bogaerts is going to be an extremely wealthy man very soon.

The four-time All-Star shortstop is one of the top players on the open market this offseason and unsurprisingly that will lead to a massive contract that he has earned.

Former New York Mets pitcher and two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom signed the first massive contract of the offseason Friday night when he inked a five-year deal worth over $185 million with the Texas Rangers.

While it's unclear where Bogaerts will play in 2023, he's certainly going to be paid well. There's certainly still a chance he ends up re-signing with the Boston Red Sox, but the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers all have shown interest in coming to terms on a deal.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about where Bogaerts will be playing next season and those will continue until he signs on a dotted line. While it's still unknown where he will play next year, The Athletic's Dennis Lin gave an insight into what his next contract reportedly will look like.

"Whether the Padres can outbid other teams with clearer needs at shortstop remains to be seen," Lin said. "San Diego, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday, also has expressed interest in another top free agent, Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts is expected to land a deal approaching or exceeding $200 million."

Bogaerts isn't likely to top deGrom's annual value, but likely will receive a deal for about seven or eight years. If the shortstop were to sign a seven-year deal worth $200 million, that would give earn him roughly $28 million per year and sounds perfectly acceptable.

Boston has said all of the right things about its intentions about re-signing Bogaerts and a deal like this should easily work for the Red Sox if they are serious.

More MLB: Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season