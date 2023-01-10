Jon Heyman Floats Red Sox As Potential Landing Spot For Carlos Correa

Could the Boston Red Sox cap their offseason by going all in on the best free agent on the market?

It was looking as if Boston was headed toward a dark period full of mid-tier shopping sprees and homegrown departures. Then Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom negotiated the largest deal in franchise history.

With Rafael Devers' freshly minted, 11-year, $331 million contract, it's hard to tell where the Red Sox stand in terms of spending capabilities. Are they back? Or somewhere in the middle?

One way to answer that question would be with the acquisition of superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, who is currently at a standstill with the New York Mets after recording his second questionable physical this offseason.

"We don't know if there are other viable options at this point," the New York Post's Jon Heyman said on MLB Network's "High Heat" on Friday. "We do know there were teams that lost shortstops -- the Red Sox, Braves, Dodgers. But obviously, they weren't in on this level (before the second contract snag), so at this point, the likelihood would be the Mets or the Twins.

Heyman didn't exactly guarantee Correa would appear in a Red Sox uniform on Opening Day but Boston does sound like a potential mystery team -- especially if the 28-year-old severs ties with the Mets.

Minnesota offered a contract in the neighborhood of $285 million earlier in the offseason according to Heyman -- but recent physicals could take long-term deals off of the table.

If that became the case, it would make a lot of sense for the Red Sox -- who lack middle infield talent following the departure of Xander Bogaerts -- to attempt a short-term, high-average annual value contract with Correa.

While Marcelo Mayer waits in the wings alongside fellow first-round shortstop Mikey Romero, Correa could be taking advantage of the Green Monster while creating a dynamic duo on the left side of the infield with Devers.

Will it happen? It would be quite a shock, but Correa's offseason has gone far from the status quo -- same can be said for Boston.

Let's get wild.

