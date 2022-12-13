Red Sox Fans Will Absolutely Love What New Closer Kenley Jansen Said About Team

Kenley Jansen is going to fit in perfectly in Boston.

The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen in 2022 and responded this offseason by inking Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin to deals. Boston didn't stop there and signed Jansen to a two-year deal after he led the National League in saves last season with 41.

One of Boston's biggest struggles in 2022 was the closer position. Matt Barnes held the role in 2021 but struggled. Outside of Barnes, the role bounced between multiple players throughout the season without any single player snatching it for themselves.

Jansen immediately comes in and will take the role and gives the team one of the league's best closers. The 35-year-old has been named to three All-Star teams throughout his career and has been named the Hoffman Reliever of the Year twice as well.

Boston likely will love Jansen and if it his introductory press conference is any indicator, he will love Red Sox Nation right back.

“This is one my favorite places to pitch," Jansen said as seen on NESN. "It’s a beautiful place to pitch. How intense the fans are and how they get it.”

If Jansen continues to pitch like he did last season and the Red Sox make another move or two, Boston may have the best bullpen in all of baseball in 2023.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres