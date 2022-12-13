Reunion With Star Reliever Would Be Perfect For Revamped Red Sox Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox have greatly improved their bullpen, but there's always work to be done.

After finishing with the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball in 2022 with an ERA of 4.59, the Red Sox have had their work cut out for them this offseason. Boston has responded in a resounding way and inked contracts with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and two-time Hoffman Reliever of the Year award winner and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen.

Boston's bullpen already appears poised to be much improved and maybe even one of the better ones in all of baseball in 2023 but there are still moves to be made if the team wants to be even better.

One way the Red Sox could add to their already improved bullpen would be reuniting with former Boston closer Craig Kimbrel.

The fireballer spent three seasons in Boston and was an All-Star year. Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star, Hoffman Relier of the Year winner, and also helped guide Boston to the 2018 World Series.

His time in Boston didn't end particularly well as the Red Sox didn't want to pay top money for his services. Kimbrel has played on three teams since leaving Boston -- the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers -- but is now a free agent.

Spotrac projects Kimbrel to command a deal worth just over $6 million in annual value so he would be extremely affordable for Boston. Kimbrel didn't have his best season in 2022 and compiled an ERA of 3.75. He was an All-Star just one year before when he split time with the Cubs and White Sox and earned 24 saves and put together a 2.26 ERA.

While Jansen undoubtedly will be the team's closer in 2023, a one-two combo of Kimbrel and Jansen in the eighth and ninth innings would be a terrifying sight to see for opponents.

Boston already has greatly improved its bullpen, but if the team were to sign Kimbrel as well, it likely would have the best bullpen in the league on paper right now.

