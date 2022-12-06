Red Sox Reportedly Pushing Hard To Ink Deal With Fireballer To Bolster Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox are looking to bolster their bullpen.

After a disappointing season that saw the Red Sox put together the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball, Boston already has made two intriguing moves this offseason by signing Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin and is looking to continue adding.

Boston reportedly is pushing hard to sign hard-throwing right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Kahnle has dealt with arm injuries in recent years but looked good when he took the field with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. The 33-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed the entire 2021 season. Kahnle appeared in just 13 games in 2022 but over that span put together a 2.84 ERA and struck out 14 batters in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

If the Red Sox were to be able to ink a deal with Kahnle and he was able to stay healthy in 2022, he could be a game-changer for Boston. Kahnle sports a career ERA of 3.78 -- which would have been one of the best on the team in 2022 -- He's had three seasons with an ERA under 3.00 in his career and if he continues to pitch like he did last season with Los Angeles, could be in line for another one.

With the moves Boston already has made signing Rodriguez and Martin, the team has gotten better. If the Red Sox were able to ink a deal with Kahnle it would just take the team a step further. There are plenty of other holes for the team to fill, but if Boston signs Kahnle then it can turn its focus elsewhere because the bullpen would be in very good shape heading into 2023.

