Three Potential Red Sox Reunions To Bolster Roster Before Spring Training

Boston could bring a few players back where they belong

The Boston Red Sox still have a few moves to make as they load up for a potential postseason run in 2023.

One option for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom would be to build the future by looking at the organization's past.

With just under $10 million to spend before approaching the luxury tax, here are three former players it would make sense for Boston to reunite with.

Michael Wacha -- 3.3 bWAR in 2022

Wacha arguably is the top free agent on the market and should not be available this late into the offseason. He's reportedly seeking a two-year deal, which would work out in Boston's favor.

The Red Sox do not have much money to play with seeing as they plan to stay under the luxury tax. However, they can get around the issue by offering a lucrative but backloaded contract.

The 31-year-old's lone season in Boston was highly successful. He posted an 11-2 record with a 3.32 ERA, 104-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .233 batting average against in 127 1/3 innings across 23 starts.

Wacha pitched like a frontline starter last season. Barring an unexpected trade, he is the only impact pitcher still available.

José Iglesias -- 1.2 bWAR in 2022

Could the veteran middle infielder return to Boston for a third stint?

It would make a lot of sense for both sides and his last 23-game stretch in a Red Sox uniform was immensely successful -- he hit .356 with a .915 OPS in 2021.

The 33-year-old has been reduced to a league-average defender and is the definition of a slap hitter -- ranking in the first percentile of average exit velocity -- but could still provide plenty of value.

Iglesias hit .292 with 33 extra-base hits including three home runs, 47 RBIs and a .708 OPS in 118 games with the Colorado Rockies last season.

Kiké Hernández is expected to log the majority of the workload at shortstop, but there would be plenty of at-bats for Iglesias between shortstop and second base -- currently manned by the oft-injured Christian Arroyo.

Elvis Andrus and Josh Harrison have received more attention as potential middle infield fits for Boston, but Iglesias should not be overlooked.

David Price -- 0.7 bWAR in 2022

The 37-year-old had a tumultuous four-year stint in Boston but could provide plenty of value in a potential second go-around.

The Red Sox are in desperate need of a left-handed bullpen piece -- especially after the recent trade of Josh Taylor. It was reported that the Red Sox have checked in on Matt Moore -- who would be the top option available. Andrew Chafin would be a more enticing addition as well.

If Boston fails to sign those two hurlers, it might be time to lure Price back into a Red Sox uniform.

In Price's first full season as a reliever, he shined. The veteran posted a 2-0 record with a 2.45 ERA, 37-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and 1.17 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers a year ago.

From an on-field and clubhouse perspective, he'd be a welcome addition. The fans and media might have a different opinion, but Price still has plenty of juice left in the tank.

More MLB: Three Potential Red Sox Reunions To Bolster Roster Before Spring Training