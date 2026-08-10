Adley Rutschman's Red Sox Debut Now Has Expected Date

It's been a while since the Boston Red Sox lost a series, but that's just what happened over the weekend against the Athletics.

Boston dropped two out of three games against the Athletics and now will move on and travel to Toronto to face off against the Blue Jays in a four-game series kicking off on Monday night. On Monday, there won't be many changes for the club. But we could see a very big one by Tuesday.

On Sunday, MLB.com's Ian Browne shared on X that new Red Sox All-Star Adley Rutschman will be traveling with the club to Toronto and will work out on Monday with a chance of being activated on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

"Adley Rutschman will fly to Toronto with the Red Sox tonight, work out with the team tomorrow and could be active as soon as Tuesday," Browne wrote.

Adley Rutschman Is Coming

Jul 12, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) waives to the fans before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutschman kicked off a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester over the weekend. On Saturday, Rutschman went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. On Sunday, he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

He looked healthy in Worcester and made it clear that he was feeling alright after his first appearance on Saturday.

"Great to be able to get out there and play some ball again," Rutschman said. "I felt good. Was very happy with how it's been responding."

Catching up with Adley Rutschman after his rehab game with the WooSox pic.twitter.com/GcXjfhyIcK — Katie Morrison-O'Day (@KatieMo61) August 8, 2026

If all goes well with the All-Stars work out on Monday, there's a very real chance that Boston fans will see the club's newest star on the field against the American League East rival Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Right now, the Red Sox are 64-53 after losing against the Athletics on Sunday. Boston is seven games out of first place in the American League East and 1 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the No. 1 American League Wild Card spot.

The second that Rutschman takes the field as a member of the Red Sox for the first time, the club will immediately have a better outlook for the 2026 season. He's that good. Rutschman is a 28-year-old switch-hitter who will give Boston another big bat in the middle of the lineup that it has been looking for.

Curtis Mead is someone who can help in that department, but he got hurt in his first game with the organization. Rutschman is the answer to the club's issue in the middle of the order.