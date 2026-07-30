Curtis Mead Injury Update: Red Sox Could Get Slugger Back in 2026

It's going to be a bit before Boston Red Sox fans see young slugger Curtis Mead back on the field.

Boston acquired Mead from the Washington Nationals to come in and give this club the right-handed pop it has been missing. Unfortunately, it was short-lived. Mead fractured his wrist in his first game with the organization after being hit by a pitch.

On the negative side, it's going to be a while before he's back on the field. On the bright side, barring a setback, Boston fans should see him again this season before the end of the season.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Mead isn't expected to undergo surgery to fix his wrist at this time. Right now, he has a "tentative" return timeline of six to eight weeks.

"Curtis Mead is not expected to have surgery on his broken wrist and an initial timetable given him today was for a *tentative* 6-8 week recovery, a source tells MassLive," Cotillo wrote.

Curtis Mead Could Return In 2026

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) grounds out resulting in an RBI during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That word "tentative" is very important because of the fact that the Red Sox's messaging on injuries has been all over the place throughout the season. The biggest examples are Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet. There were points when Boston hoped that neither would need a stint on the Injured List. Anthony hasn't played in a game since May 5 and Crochet hasn't taken the mound for the Red Sox since April 25.

When Mead initially went down, reports surfaced indicating that the X-rays came back negative, but more imaging was needed. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy initially was optimistic and said he thought the team "dodged a bullet." Mead himself said he felt okay in the aftermath. But when he underwent more imaging, clearly the response was negative.

If he can return in six weeks, that would put him in line to return in early September. His lone game with the Red Sox was on July 28. Exactly six weeks from that point is September 8. Eight weeks exactly would be September 22.

The final day of the regular season for Boston is September 27 against the Chicago Cubs. Boston will play a doubleheader that day. If Mead doesn't suffer any setbacks and can hit this six to eight-week window, he should be back in the mix for Boston with potentially even a few weeks to go until the playoffs, if the Red Sox make it, of course.

With Mead on the shelf, Boston needs to go out and add more firepower. If the Red Sox can add another bat, and get Mead back before the regular season ends, they're going to be just fine.