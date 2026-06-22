All Eyes on Red Sox's Garrett Crochet With More Tests Coming

Monday is going to be an important day for the Boston Red Sox.

First and foremost, the Red Sox need to stack up wins if they don't want to dismantle this club and sell this summer. Boston took two of three against the Seattle Mariners, but lost on Sunday. On Monday, the Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on the road. The Rockies are 30-48 on the season. Boston needs to win at least two of three against the Rockies, although a sweep would be much better, obviously.

That's not the only reason why Monday will be important for Boston, though. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that ace Garrett Crochet is set to be evaluated on Monday to see if he can begin throwing in the near future.

"Garrett Crochet (left shoulder, lat injuries) is due to be reevaluated and have his shoulder strength measured Monday," Healey wrote. "'We’ll see after that where he’s at and if we can potentially do some throwing,' Tracy said."

The Red Sox Will Get More Information On Garrett Crochet

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The big lefty hasn't started a game for Boston since April 25. He had begun throwing bullpen sessions, but had a setback with a lat strain. In his road back to recovery, he has started throwing plyo balls. When he is evaluated on Monday, it will give more insight into whether he's ready to start advancing back to real baseballs.

The shocking thing about the 2026 Red Sox is despite is the fact that Crochet has been on the Injured List, Boston has the 13th-best rotation ERA in baseball at 4.38. Crochet finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting last season but had a 6.30 ERA in six starts before landing on the Injured List. The Red Sox's rotation has been carried by Ranger Suárez (2.93 ERA), Payton Tolle (3.08 ERA), Sonny Gray (3.12 ERA), and Connelly Early (3.64 ERA).

The Red Sox's rotation ERA is at 4.38, but these four have been excellent and the rotation itself is better than the overall number shows.

If the Red Sox could get Crochet back at some point this season and he looks like he did last season, this rotation really would be good enough to turn the season around. These four have been great all season. If you add a healthy Crochet to that mix, you'll have a shot to win each night.