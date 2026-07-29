Garrett Crochet Target Return Could Boost Red Sox Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox have been missing ace Garrett Crochet since April 25, but it sounds like there's still some hope that he could be back in the mix before the regular season comes to an end.

While discussing the upcoming trade deadline, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that Boston is still hoping to get Crochet back this season and that the big lefty is targeting a return in time for the playoffs.

"The Red Sox are still hoping to get Garrett Crochet back late in the season (he’s aiming to return in time for the postseason after restarting his shoulder rehab)," McCaffrey wrote.

Right now, the Red Sox are 55-51 on the season and would be in the playoffs with the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot if the season ended today. Of course, it doesn't end today, though. Boston has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, but needs to maintain it if it wants to hold off other clubs in the American League fighting for a playoff spot.

The Red Sox Ace Is Trying To Work His Way Back

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Crochet back for the playoff push certainly would help a lot if he can pitch at the level he did last year in his first season as a member of the Red Sox. Last year, he finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting with a 2.59 ERA in 32 starts.

From a pitching standpoint, Boston has been excellent all season, even with Crochet on the Injured List. But the club is a bit thinner at the spot right now after trading Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals. It doesn't help that Mead landed on the Injured List with a fractured wrist.

In mid-July, Crochet spoke to Red Sox on SI and discussed his progress in his recovery.

"I feel like I'm making a ton of progress," Crochet said on July. "Started staying back from road trips about a month ago, just so I could kind of be the priority of the training staff. ... So, that's the way that I'm going about it right now. And like I said, I feel like I'm making good progress. It's just a matter of the spot that I was coming in at. I got a lot of ground to make up in terms of rotator cuff strength in general, so that's what I'm hammering."

Based on McCaffrey's reporting, it sounds like progress has been made. Boston has 56 games left in the regular season. It has transformed its season over the last month and now is firmly in the playoff mix, even with Mead landing on the Injured List. If Crochet can return to the mound and look like he did last season, this club will be a legit contender in the American League. A rotation with Crochet looking like an ace, plus Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez, Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett all pitching as they have this season would be enough to get through most teams.

Hopefully, Crochet continues to make progress and is able to get back in the mix soon.