Boston Red Sox Have New No. 1 Overall Prospect

There's officially a new No. 1 prospect in the Boston Red Sox's organization.

When the 2026 Major League Baseball season kicked off, young flamethrower Payton Tolle was the club's No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB.com. Tolle was promoted to the majors after beginning the season in Triple-A as injuries popped up in the starting rotation. So far this season, he has made four starts and has a 2.78 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched. He has pitched enough that he has graduated from prospect status. Now, young infielder Franklin Arias is the club's No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB.com.

Arias certainly has earned the title.

The Red Sox Have A New No. 1 Prospect

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 20-year-old has been incredible for the Red Sox organization down with Double-A Portland so far this season. Arias has played in 26 games and is slashing .366/.444/.699 with eight homers, 22 RBIs, 10 walks, seven doubles and 20 runs scored.

Franklin Arias went 4-5 with two doubles today for Portland.



His batting average is up to .366 and his OPS is now up to 1.154 along with 22 RBI over 26 games this season. pic.twitter.com/Q5N9Ury939 — Andrew Parker (@ByAndrewParker) May 10, 2026

Arias can play both middle infield spots and also has gotten some playing time as Portland's designated hitter this season. It has been far and away the best season of his professional career to this point as well. In 2025, Arias hit eight homers, drove in 66 runs and slashed .278/.335/.388 in 116 games played. In 2024, he hit nine homers, drove in 54 runs, stole 35 bases and slashed .309/.409/.487 in 87 games played.

The biggest difference in 2026 has been Arias' power. That's the one area of his game offensively that hadn't really fully come together yet. Now, he looks like a threat all over and is just two steps away from the big leagues.

Plus, he's just 20 years old. There's a world in which Marcelo Mayer and Arias could be the middle infield of the future for Boston, unless the club makes some sort of trade. Arias joins a long line of former top prospects for the organization. Tolle had the title for a very brief time. Last year, Roman Anthony held it for a while. There was a chunk of time in which the title belonged to Mayer. Now, it's Arias' and he's certainly plenty like he's worth of the top spot.

If Arias keeps playing like he has to begin the season, he should be in line for a promotion to Triple-A Worcester soon. Then, it's all about opportunity. If Arias plays well and some sort of injury pops up, maybe we could even see him in Boston this year. That's thinking a bit ahead, but he's another prospect fans should be very happy about.