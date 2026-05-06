Red Sox's Best MiLB Pitcher, Hitter Rocket Up Top 100 Prospect List

Baseball America released its updated Top 100 Prospects list on Wednesday, and two Boston Red Sox rising stars stole the show.

Almost indisputably, Franklin Arias and Anthony Eyanson have become the Red Sox's best hitting and pitching prospects, at least among those still in the minors. Both have gone gangbusters to start the season, and Baseball America rewarded both with major leaps in its rankings.

Those two were among four Red Sox in the new Top 100, and we'll highlight their rankings along with the rest of the developments for Boston in this latest measuring stick moment for major league farm systems.

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Red Sox's four players in Top 100

Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) throws against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boston's highest-rated prospect on the list won't be a prospect for much longer. Left-hander Payton Tolle, who threw seven phenomenal innings in the big leagues and picked up his first career win on Monday night, came in at No. 8.

Tolle was followed by Arias at No. 16, then Eyanson at No. 48. Finally, High-A right-hander and 2025 first-round pick Kyson Witherspoon came in at No. 73.

Boston would have had five representatives on the list, but 20-year-old High-A righty Juan Valera was bumped from the list because he was on the injured list as of Wednesday. Valera was off to a blazing start to the season with just two runs allowed and 17 strikeouts in his first 9 1/3 innings of the year.

Arias, Eyanson make biggest leaps

Greenville Drive infielder Franklin Arias (19) blows a bubble Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 during the MiLB baseball game against the Hub City Spartanburgers at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arias had placed 47th on BA's preseason list, but with a 1.130 OPS and eight home runs in his first 23 games of the season, he deserved to shoot up the ranks, especially considering the fact that he was originally considered more of a defense and contact-first prospect.

Meanwhile, Eyanson forced his way into the mix after being the third pitcher drafted by Boston last summer and starting the year outside BA's top 100. In five starts for High-A Greenville, he allowed one earned run in 20 1/3 innings, striking out 31 batters and only allowing seven hits.

Now that Eyanson has joined Arias with Double-A Portland, the SeaDogs' games are going to be appointment television for the short-term future. We say short-term, of course, because it's unlikely either of those players ends the season still that far from the majors.