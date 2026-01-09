Alex Bregman-Diamondbacks Update Drops; What It Means For Red Sox

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Friday that the Arizona Diamondbacks informed teams that Ketel Marte won't be traded, which has significant ramifications for the Boston Red Sox.

Not only were the Red Sox confirmed to have interest in Marte, but in parallel, the Diamondbacks have been interested in signing Boston third baseman Alex Bregman as a free agent. But every time we heard a report to that effect, it sounded as if Arizona could only pull such a signing off if Marte was traded.

On Friday, Rosenthal's full story on the Marte news also came with an update on where things stood between Bregman and Arizona, and it's hard to read into it negatively from a Boston perspective.

D-backs shouldn't be viewed as serious Bregman threat

According to Rosenthal's new report, the Diamondbacks don't consider themselves "out" on Bregman. But reading into the context of the entire winter, it's hard to view them as a particularly serious threat at this point.

"The DBacks had been considering a trade of Marte to help address their pitching needs and possibly clear money for a pursuit of free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman," Rosenthal wrote.

"A scenario exists in which the Diamondbacks could sign Bregman even after keeping Marte, according to people briefed on their plans. But more likely, the team will focus on supplementing its bullpen and adding a right-handed hitting first baseman."

It wouldn't be smart for the Diamondbacks to say they were done pursuing Bregman, because in theory, he could come to them with a proposal to sign there for less money than they expected. As unlikely as that is, there's no reason for Arizona to close off that possibility.

But that's probably the only "scenario" Rosenthal is referencing. There's no other obvious trade candidate the D-backs can dangle to shed salary, and unless ownership allows them to blow through the budget they had last year, which was already above what it had been in previous years, they simply won't have the necessary cash.

The Red Sox can likely count the Chicago Cubs as the other serious suitor for Bregman at this point. And there will be absolutely no excuses available to Boston if the three-time All-Star winds up elsewhere.

