Alex Bregman Opens Up After Choosing Cubs Over Red Sox

Alex Bregman was unveiled for the first time as an official member of the Chicago Cubs. While speaking to the media, Bregman opened up about the importance of the stability the Cubs offered. He specifically spoke about the no-trade clause and how the organization showed from the beginning of the offseason how they valued what Bregman cared most about.

"Well, I think I was -- obviously in free agency -- you get to listen to the team's needs and at the beginning of free agency, I think it was expressed to me how much the (Cubs) cared (and) how much the Cubs valued what I cared about," Bregman said. "I'm looking forward to being here and winning baseball games...

"I feel like, like you said, being able to be in a place that offered stability and a place that showed how much they cared about what was important to me was super important to myself (and) my family," Bregman said. "I have a young family. We can't wait to raise our kids here in Chicago."

That's not all, though. Bregman shared what he'll take away from his short time in Boston and shouted out the fanbase in the process, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"The thing that I’ll take away is winning and getting to the playoffs,” Bregman said. “Scott mentioned it earlier, but it was a young group of guys and not many people expected us to get to the playoffs. We got to the playoffs. I feel like the guys on the team got a lot better at the game of baseball. Definitely will always cherish the support from the Boston fans.”

Boston is a team that is positioned to be one bat away from being really good in 2026, especially after the Toronto Blue Jays missed out on Kyle Tucker in free agency. Bregman could've -- and should've -- been that guy for the foreseeable future. But unfortunately, business got in the way for the organization.

