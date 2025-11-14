Alex Bregman Predicted To Leave Red Sox For $160 Million Payday

Whether Alex Bregman is coming or going remains the No. 1 question surrounding the Boston Red Sox at this early stage of the offseason.

Bregman was very good for most of the season, falling off in September and spoiling what could have been a special statistical season. But the Red Sox aren't paying him for past performance; they're trying to decipher how much he's worth from age 32 and on.

Many would have considered the idea of Bregman leaving this offseason an abject disaster in the wake of the Rafael Devers trade, which happened in large part because Bregman's arrival forced Devers off his preferred position. And although the Red Sox might be able to salvage some good will by signing a true power bat, there will still be plenty who feel the same way now.

Will Alex Bregman walk in free agency?

However, a growing notion seems to be coalescing that Bregman might not be on his way back.

MLB Trade Rumors recently released its yearly free agency predictions, and all four of their contributors -- Tim Dierkes, Darragh McDonald, Steve Adams, and Anthony Franco, predicted that Bregman would exit Boston. The site projected him for a five-year, $160 million contract elsewhere.

"Bregman might be happy getting $160MM+ whether it’s on a five or six-year term," the contributors wrote. "There seems to be an expectation the Red Sox will get it done; they shedded Rafael Devers' contract and his accompanying position drama in a June trade with the Giants.

"In his two years on the job, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow hasn’t signed a free agent for more than Bregman’s three years (which became one year anyway). He’s done five extensions of six-plus years, but only Garrett Crochet’s deal even took a player through age 32. Bregman is presumably looking to sign through age 36 or 37, and he’s probably too old to bother with opt-outs again unless he has no other choice."

Dierkes and Adama had Bregman signing with the Detroit Tigers, Franco put him with the Philadelphia Phillies, and McDonald chose the New York Mets.

If it does take only a five-year deal to sign Bregman, any Red Sox fans upset about his departure would be justified. It shouldn't be that big a deal to sign a three-time All-Star through his age-36 campaign, especially one who brings intangibles to a clubhouse.

