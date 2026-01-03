Alex Bregman's Market Takes Confusing Turn For Red Sox

It has been an intriguing week for the Boston Red Sox from a rumor perspective.

On Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand gave a glass-half-empty up and said that while the Red Sox are a "possibility" for Alex Bregman, the Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks have been more aggressive in his market.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Detroit made a strong bid to sign Bregman last winter, before he inked a three-year, $120 million deal (half of which was deferred) with the Red Sox, a contract he opted out of after the 2025 season," Feinsand wrote. "The Tigers’ offer last offseason was for six years and $171.5 million with some deferred money, though Detroit doesn’t appear to be in the same range this winter. Sources believe the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks may be the two most aggressive clubs in the hunt for Bregman, though a Red Sox reunion remains a possibility."

The Red Sox have been all over the place in rumors

ESPN's Buster Olney had a much more positive update afterward.

"I think that Alex Bregman's gonna go back to the Red Sox," Olney said. "From what I understand, the Red Sox have made an aggressive offer on him. They valued him last summer, so he goes there."

FanSided's Robert Murray noted that Boston remains the best option for Bregman but it will come down to how aggressive the team is.

"I still believe the Red Sox are the best option for Alex Bregman. He’s exactly what they signed up for last season – a threat offensively and defensively – and also established himself as a leader within that locker room. It’s a matter of how aggressive team ownership will get for Bregman at this point. And, really, after trading Rafael Devers and shedding the entirety of his nine-figure contract, there’s no excuse for them to not go out and get Bregman – or at least another star player."

Olney's update is the best one. If the Red Sox have gotten aggressive, that would align with Murray's point. Boston is the top option for Bregman still after a great partnership in 2025. It is interesting that Feinsand -- another insider in his own right -- said he heard the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks have been the two most aggressive teams. That doesn't line up with Olney's point.

More MLB: Astros DFA Ex-Red Sox Flamethrower, Could Boston Reunite?