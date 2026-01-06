Alex Bregman Market Continues Shifting In Red Sox's Favor

It's been a roller coaster of an offseason for Boston Red Sox fans so far.

There have been some significantly high points, like landing Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras in separate deals with the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been some points that could turn out to be high points but still have questions, like the addition of Johan Oviedo. And then some points that have made it feel like someone's stomach was dropping, like the Alex Bregman sweepstakes.

Some of the updates around Bregman have been good, like ESPN's Buster Olney reporting that the club has "signaled a willingness" to open up the checkbook for him. Some have been not-so-good. Bregman's market has been all over the place as reports have surfaced. The team that arguably has been the most nerve-wracking since the Winter Meetings is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona infielder Ketel Marte has been the subject of trade rumors, with the Red Sox being one team that has been involved. They have also been significantly linked to Bregman, seemingly as a replacement if Marte got moved. What makes the Diamondbacks a threat is the fact that Bregman spends the offseason in Arizona above anything else.

Boston shouldn't sit back yet

The Marte rumors have fueled a lot of the noise, but on Tuesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal made it sound like a Marte trade is unlikely on "Foul Territory." He also made it sound like if Marte stays, Bregman is unlikely because Arizona needs pitching.

"The Diamondbacks, as we wrote, and as Mike Hazen, their general manager, has indicated are getting ready to move on from the Marte talks," Rosenthal said. "Now, that doesn't mean it's over because a phone call could occur at any time and suddenly the Marte situation, or the trade talks, are back on. But from every indication so far, from every vibe they're sending out, that's almost over.

"Then the question for me becomes, 'Okay, how serious are they for Bregman if they still have Ketel Marte on their roster?' I was told earlier in the offseason that they could do both, but they really need to address their pitching and bullpen in particular. So, I don't know how all of that would work."

The Athletic's Mitch Bannon reported that the Toronto Blue Jays, another team linked to Bregman, are less likely now after landing Kazuma Okamoto.

That's two different suitors in just a few days that have gotten cold water thrown on them by insiders around the league. Now, it's the MLB offseason and things change, but if two prominent teams in the sweepstakes are even slightly less involved, Boston should capitalize right now before other teams can enter the fold.

