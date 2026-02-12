All-Star’s Injury-Plagued Chapter With Red Sox Comes to Close

A fiery former member of the Boston Red Sox has found a new home after two injury-plagued seasons with the organization.

Boston signed three-time All-Star reliever Liam Hendriks to a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. When the Red Sox signed Hendriks, it was known that he was going to miss time. He was coming off elbow surgery that ended his 2023 campaign.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Hendriks battled his way back throughout the 2024 campaign and made six appearances down in the minors, but didn’t make a big league appearance. Last Spring Training, Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman duked it out for the closer job, which Chapman won. Hendriks, unfortunately, dealt with injuries again in 2025 and only was able to make 14 appearances and pitch to a 6.59 ERA.

The former Red Sox hurler has found a new home

May 10, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Things didn’t work out for either side from a game perspective, but now, he has a new opportunity. On Wednesday night, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that Hendriks agreed to terms on a deal with the Minnesota Twins.

"Sources: Liam Hendriks to Twins," Murray wrote.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Hendriks' deal with the Twins is a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp.

"Liam Hendriks has agreed to a Minor League deal with the Twins, per source. He’ll be in big-league camp. Robert Murray was on it," Feinsand wrote.

Hendriks ended up making just 16 appearances with Boston across two seasons. While things may not have worked out on the field, that doesn't mean that Hendriks didn't make an impact. He was the team's nominee for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award. It's hard not to root for the veteran righty. He's battled cancer and elbow issues and yet he continues to fight his way back. While the last two seasons didn't go as planned for the hurler, if there's someone who can get back on track in 2026, it certainly would be him.

More MLB: Kristian Campbell Update Rules Out One Option for Red Sox