Biggest Changes for the Red Sox Since Opening Day

Who saw a 4-8 start coming for the Boston Red Sox? Certainly not many people.

Boston entered the season with the expectation that it would be among the top contenders in the American League. The Red Sox looked good on Opening Day as well as they took down the Cincinnati Reds, 5-0, behind Garrett Crochet. Things quickly spun out of control, though, with five straight losses afterward. Right now, the Red Sox are 4-8 and will kick off a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night on the road.

Fortunately for Boston, it is riding a two-game winning streak. The Red Sox earned a much-needed series win over the Milwaukee Brewers before a day off on Thursday.

It's been a tough start to the season for Boston and there already have been some changes made. Let's break down the biggest ones so far.

The Batting Order

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) tosses the ball to first base during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Opening Day, the Red Sox rolled with Trevor Story in the No. 2 spot, Jarren Duran at No. 3, Willson Contreras at No.4, Caleb Durbin at No. 5, and Wilyer Abreu at No. 6, among others. The order has looked completely different over the last few days. Roman Anthony is still at the top of the order. The No. 2 spot has been revolving a bit. Over the last three games, Masataka Yoshida, Duran and Andruw Monasterio all have been in it. Contreras has moved up to No. 3 in the order with Abreu at No. 4. Story has been in the No. 5-hole. When he has been in the game, Marcelo Mayer has been at No. 6.

The Red Sox are trying to find some offense and this is the biggest example of how they are doing so.

The Bullpen

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The first significant injury of the season for Boston belongs to Johan Oviedo. He was placed on the Injured List with a flexor strain and is expected to be shut down for at least six weeks. Right now, Tyler Samaniego is up in the majors with the club to help in the bullpen. Tyler Uberstine has been promoted to the majors from Triple-A and sent back down.

Rule 5 Draft Returnees

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Angel Bastardo (99) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While not impacting the big league roster just yet, the Red Sox have gotten two players back who were taken in the Rule 5 Draft. The Red Sox got right-handed hurler Angel Bastardo back from the Toronto Blue Jays and Jedixson Paez from the Chicago White Sox.