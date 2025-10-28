Blue Jays Projected $75 Million Star Would Be Bargain For Red Sox
If the Boston Red Sox really want to add another starter to pair with Garrett Crochet at the top of the starting rotation, they should take a look at free agency once it officially opens up after the World Series.
There are a handful of starters who could help this rotation, not just on the trade market. The trade market has been talked about a lot in part because the Red Sox targeted guys like Joe Ryan and Sandy Alcántara this past summer to no avail. Both are still with their respective teams plus plenty of other trade candidates. But, free agency will be full of talented pitchers, including some that wouldn't break the bank.
One example that should have Red Sox fans' attention is Shane Bieber of the Toronto Blue Jays. He's someone the Red Sox have targeted in the past and now The Athletic's Jim Bowden floated the Red Sox among a group of eight teams that could be fits for him.
"Bieber had Tommy John surgery in April 2024 and returned to the majors on Aug. 22 with the Blue Jays after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Guardians," Bowden said. "He made seven regular-season starts for Toronto, allowing two runs or fewer in five of the outings and pitching at least five innings in all of them. He’s been a significant factor in the Blue Jays’ run to the World Series, starting Games 3 and 7 of the ALCS. Bieber won the AL Cy Young in 2020 and finished in the top seven in voting in 2019 and 2022.
The Red Sox should call Shane Bieber this offseason
"He looks similar to the pitcher who dominated then, although his stuff is a tick down. That said, most pitchers coming back from Tommy John are much better a second year removed from the surgery. He’ll probably have to accept another shorter-term deal with an opt-out clause that allows him to get back into free agency next offseason, when he might really be able to cash in if his stuff fully returns. Perhaps a three-year deal worth $75 million with an opt-out after Year 1 would make sense here...Best team fits: Blue Jays, Guardians, Red Sox, Braves, Giants, Orioles, Mets, Astros."
Bieber is a former Cy Young Award winner and is just 30 years old. If he didn't miss the vast majority of the 2024 and 2025 seasons, he would be in line for a much larger deal than the three-year, $75 million pact that Bowden speculated. It would be nice to get a long-term option, but getting a guy like Bieber on a deal with opt-outs would help the 2026 team at the very least.
In comparison, Framber Valdez's projected market value is just under $200 million and and Dylan Cease's is just over $158 million, per Spotrac. When Bieber is healthy and at his best, he's arguably better than both of these guys. If $75 million with opt-outs is what Bieber has to end up taking, it would be a no-brainer and a bargain for Boston.
Plus, the Red Sox have options who could help out either late in 2026 or afterward in Tanner Houck so the opt-out idea shouldn't hurt too badly. Getting a star like Bieber on a deal like that would give the Red Sox the dependable No. 2 starter the club needs without mortgaging the future. It's too good an idea to pass up if he turns down his $16 million player option for 2026 with the Toronto Blue Jays, which is likely.
