Red Sox Linked To 49-HR Slugger After All-Star Season
The Boston Red Sox have been the subject of so much speculation over the last few weeks.
Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a while before we start to see real moves. Until then, speculation and rumors is pretty much all that there is. The Athletic's Jim Bowden threw fuel on the fire on Monday with a column highlighting the top 50 pending free agents. The former general manager listed fits for each of the top players and unsurprisingly, Boston popped up a lot. The Red Sox have money to spend and a chance to be among the top teams in the American League next year.
One player Bowden linked to Boston was slugger Eugenio Suárez.
"Suárez led all third basemen this season with 49 home runs and he drove in 118 runs," Bowden said. "He was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners at the deadline but struggled after joining Seattle, hitting just .189 with 13 home runs in 53 games and 220 plate appearances. Suárez’s power is real, though, as this was the fifth time in the last six years he hit 30 or more home runs; however, he struggles with strikeouts and his walk rate has dipped the last two seasons. He’ll play at 34 years old next year, which is why he’ll have to sign a shorter-term deal in free agency.
The Boston Red Sox need some pop
"Best team fits: Mariners, Red Sox, Tigers, Phillies, Angels. Contract prediction: 3-years, $72 million."
Suárez is a talented player and has significant power. He launched 49 homers in 2025 while playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. Suárez launched 30 or more homers in four of the last five seasons. For Boston, a move only makes sense in one scenario, though. That's if Alex Bregman walks in free agency. If Bregman returns to Boston, then the club would be set at third base. There's an argument that Suárez could help as a designated hitter, but if Bregman returns, it would make sense to spend elsewhere.
Adding a player who can launch that many home runs is important for Boston. But, he shouldn't be a target unless Bregman goes elsewhere.
