Red Sox’s Broken Offense Already Sparking Early Trade Talks

Something needs to shift for the Boston Red Sox.

The same conversation has been had all season. Boston has great pitching and a lot of potential, but the offense needs to step up if the club is going to turn its season around. To this point, the offense hasn't done so.

Now, of course, losing Roman Anthony to the Injured List is a lot to replace, but that's not why the Red Sox's offense has been bad. Boston has four consistent cogs in the lineup batting .214 or lower in Carlos Narváez (.214), Trevor Story (.206), Jarren Duran (.178) and Caleb Durbin (.172). On top of this, the Red Sox are tied for 28th in baseball with just 31 homers. Those are the issues. Half of Boston's lineup isn't getting on the base and the lineup, in general, isn't hitting the ball out of the ballpark. Even if Anthony were in the lineup right now, both of these points would stand.

So, how can you improve? The Red Sox have taken the wait-and-see approach so far this season and have bet on internal turnarounds. It's not a bad idea. Narváez, Story, Duran and Durbin's career numbers make it seem like this is just a prolonged slump and they will turn it around at some point. But the waiting has left Boston seven games below .500. The Red Sox were 10-17 when they fired Alex Cora. Now, they are 18-25, still seven games below .500.

Should The Red Sox Try To Make A Deal?

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Something needs to be done and while unlikely, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe did note that the Red Sox have been discussing trades "both big and small."

"There is also the prospect of a trade — though any significant deals at this stage of the season remain unlikely, according to league sources," Speier wrote. "The Sox, like other struggling teams, are spitballing both big and small trade ideas within their own walls, and there has been more industry-wide chatter than is typical at this stage of the season. But the teams amidst the most disappointing starts (including the Sox, Mets, Angels, Astros, and Giants) can still squint and see a path to contention — and in multiple cases, have front offices that may be fighting for their jobs.

"As such, even if teams made difference-making players available, they’d likely hold out for incredibly high returns. This is a time of year where trade discussions more typically come as demands rather than as the basis for negotiations. Those dynamics rarely serve as precursors to major moves."

Again, Speier noted a big deal is unlikely right now. But that was the case with Rafael Devers last June as well. It also was the case with Cora before he was fired. Boston has shown that it isn't afraid to get bold if it thinks it's in the best interest of the Red Sox.

This is how the Red Sox should be operating. The American League is weak and Boston has the pitching that's necessary to get through, but it just needs a couple of runs per game. Whether that means an offensive upgrade at third base or even designated hitter, Boston need something.