Craig Breslow Answers Red Sox Job Security Question Ahead of Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox are entering a pressure-packed season, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow knows it.

Playoff expectations are a constant in Boston, and the Red Sox will be expected to improve after an 89-win campaign last year. Breslow is also entering his third year on the job, which can be a make-or-break year for top executives in an industry with ever-increasing attrition.

So on the eve of the new season, perhaps it was only appropriate that Breslow would be asked about his job security, given that some of his predecessors didn't get a fourth full season on the job when the third went south.

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Breslow on why he can't think about possible firing

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Breslow's interview with Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic was published, and the 45-year-old exec pledged to keep the focus on the roster, despite knowing that this could be a crucial season for his own career.

“As soon as you start thinking about (the end), you’re probably defeated,” Breslow told McCaffrey. “The obligation I have to the organization and to our fan base is to try to build the most competitive team we possibly can, and that is completely independent of what or for how long I have this job. That’s firmly where my focus is.”

It's a relatable sentiment to anyone who's ever had a job they knew they either couldn't keep or didn't want to any longer. The minute you feel one foot out the door, it's nearly impossible to rein it back in, and fortunately for Red Sox fans, it doesn't seem as if the chief baseball executive is nearing that point just yet.

Breslow's tenure in Boston has been one of bold changes and big hits and misses. Bringing in Garrett Crochet, extending Roman Anthony, and the improvements he made to the rotation this winter? Those seem like big wins. Trading Rafael Devers, then allowing Alex Bregman to walk in free agency? Not so much.

As Breslow and the Red Sox get set to begin the regular season on Thursday, it's hard to conceptualize how long or short the CBO's leash might be. Perhaps the moves he makes in-season will be just as important as the Red Sox's place in the standings at the midway point.